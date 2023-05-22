Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $682.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $631.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $284.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $684.95.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

