Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT at $79.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

SJW Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SJW Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.