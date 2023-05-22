BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut BRT Apartments from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BRT opened at $17.95 on Thursday. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $344.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BRT Apartments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $109,952.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,754,082.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,194.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,413,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,523,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,952.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357,245 shares in the company, valued at $63,754,082.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 100,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,836 over the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

