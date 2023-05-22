Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Trading Down 2.9%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 146,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 726,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Burford Capital Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.67.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $55,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,778,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 60.8% in the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 867,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 327,816 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $11,849,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 56.3% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,246,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 448,940 shares in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

