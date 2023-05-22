CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.20.

CACI International Stock Down 0.6 %

CACI opened at $301.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.78 and a 200-day moving average of $299.81. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $245.32 and a fifty-two week high of $319.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,180,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in CACI International by 1,046.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 375,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 342,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,475,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

