Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$61.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.79. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$52.70 and a 52-week high of C$72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The company has a market cap of C$720.93 million, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.1092328 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Calian Group

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

