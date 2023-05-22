California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.35 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,498,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 791,762 shares in the last quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

