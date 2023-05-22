Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.27. 968,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,360. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $64.08.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,250 shares of company stock worth $944,795. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

