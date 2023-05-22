Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 5.8% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $33,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.3 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.81. 257,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,941. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

