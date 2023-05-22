Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stake Raised by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 239.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916,987 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 2.01% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $30,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,840,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,740,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,645,000 after buying an additional 1,483,707 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,576,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after buying an additional 1,011,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,550,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,171,000 after buying an additional 1,124,103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,045,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,249,000 after buying an additional 671,594 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV remained flat at $25.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 601,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

