Capricorn Energy Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 30th (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 30th. The 33-70 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 30th.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Capricorn Energy stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

Capricorn Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.8298 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 44.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on CRNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 295 ($3.70) to GBX 285 ($3.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

