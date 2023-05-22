CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 276,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,065. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

