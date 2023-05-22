Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,208 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1,130.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,102,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 129.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,231,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 799,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.62. 1,530,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,649. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

