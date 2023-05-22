Cartenna Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000. Fisker comprises 0.7% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cartenna Capital LP owned 0.17% of Fisker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 71.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fisker by 19.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fisker by 178.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 1,297,909 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Fisker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fisker by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fisker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fisker

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fisker Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,800. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.