Cartenna Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Cartenna Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Autoliv comprises about 1.6% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cartenna Capital LP owned about 0.14% of Autoliv worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,425,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,115,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $69,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock valued at $416,103. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.49. 105,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.