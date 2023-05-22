Cartenna Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,032,000. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up approximately 4.5% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cartenna Capital LP owned approximately 0.15% of Take-Two Interactive Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.46.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.60. 497,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

