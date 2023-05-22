Cartenna Capital LP Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.7% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 45,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $337.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,586,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,000,316. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.40. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $338.67.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

