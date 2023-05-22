Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CWST traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.04. 32,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,654. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $95.78.

Insider Activity

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,724. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.