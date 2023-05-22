Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $229.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

