CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,956. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $6.85.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.