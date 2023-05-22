Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.94.

Shares of CAT opened at $214.78 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

