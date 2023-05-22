Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 9,586 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 71,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,629. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

