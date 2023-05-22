Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $9.75 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,742 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,592. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.