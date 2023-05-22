Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Increases Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,908,000 after acquiring an additional 368,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,143,000 after buying an additional 1,136,033 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,974,000 after buying an additional 207,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,038,000 after buying an additional 27,362 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.54.

FRT traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.36. The stock had a trading volume of 43,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,008. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

