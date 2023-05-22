Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Highwoods Properties

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 168,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,436. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.