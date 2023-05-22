Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 75,419 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,419 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.22% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 68,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 198,359 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. 835,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,544. The company has a market cap of $625.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

