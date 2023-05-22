Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Takes Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 0.9 %

SKT traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.73. 71,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,481. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 124.05%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

