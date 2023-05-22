CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CEL-SCI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $118.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.66. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.42.
CEL-SCI Company Profile
