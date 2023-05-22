CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $118.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.66. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

