Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Central Pacific Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of CPF opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $406.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

In other news, Director Christine H. H Camp purchased 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $83,755.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine H. H. Camp acquired 5,857 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $83,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,247.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $66,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,483. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,501 shares of company stock valued at $152,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 121.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 409,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 406,690 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 561.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 359,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after buying an additional 295,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

