Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CVCY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In related news, CEO James J. Kim bought 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $60,814.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,355.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James J. Kim bought 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $60,814.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,355.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,704.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,723 shares of company stock valued at $142,787. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 711.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $195,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.