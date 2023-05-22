CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$153.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$153.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on CGI from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$141.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. CGI has a 1 year low of C$95.45 and a 1 year high of C$141.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$122.98.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

