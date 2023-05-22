Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chart Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ GTLS opened at $115.43 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -577.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Chart Industries Company Profile
