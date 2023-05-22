Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $115.43 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -577.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.