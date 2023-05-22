Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap Trading Down 3.3 %

CHEK opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check-Cap

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.