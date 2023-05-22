Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.54 and last traded at $33.56. Approximately 194,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,069,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

