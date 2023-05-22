Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Chemed Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $538.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $570.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,810 over the last three months. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 824.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after buying an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,742,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $75,661,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

