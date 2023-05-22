Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Chimerix Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 912,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $114.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Chimerix had a return on equity of 87.89% and a net margin of 514.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 51,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $58,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 357,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,997.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 98,450 shares of company stock valued at $113,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 819.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,714 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 90.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 947,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 44.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 892,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chimerix by 107.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 708,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 623,268 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Recommended Stories

