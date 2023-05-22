Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.26

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 4088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

