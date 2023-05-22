CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 517,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.55. 3,655,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,614,522. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

