CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 3,785 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

BSX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $54.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.