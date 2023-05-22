CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 6,508 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $443.73. The stock had a trading volume of 190,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,054. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $456.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

