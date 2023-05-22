CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.65.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CVX traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,431,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,413. The company has a market cap of $292.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day moving average is $170.27. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

