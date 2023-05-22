CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 6,056 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after buying an additional 423,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,417 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,061,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,070,000 after purchasing an additional 104,039 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $4.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.45. 2,161,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,599. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $258.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.69.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

