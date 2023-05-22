CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $152.05. 777,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,920. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

