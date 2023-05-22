Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNK. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cinemark by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cinemark by 272.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 835.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

