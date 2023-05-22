Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 4%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 58,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,387,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $597.46 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $144,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.