Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,452,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,415,150. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $200.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

