CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 53,935 shares.The stock last traded at $3.90 and had previously closed at $3.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CINT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

CI&T Stock Up 13.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $541.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). CI&T had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $116.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

