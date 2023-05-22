Citigroup Lowers Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $165.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.38.

Chord Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Chord Energy stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.30. 555,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,263. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average of $139.78.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,243,148.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

