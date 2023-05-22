CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.25.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.44. 130,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.41. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.09.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,796,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,304,000 after buying an additional 486,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,370,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.