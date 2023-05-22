CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CNX Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,108 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,957,000. Aventail Capital Group LP increased its position in CNX Resources by 1,973.3% in the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 621,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 591,996 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 124,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 131,556 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Featured Articles

