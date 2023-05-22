CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.
Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26.
CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.
